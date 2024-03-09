DSSSB Recruitment 2024: Apply for 414 Pharmacist, and other posts from March 21

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited applications for Lab Technician, Pharmacist, Auxiliary Nurse / Midwife and other posts. The application process will commence on March 21, and the deadline for submitting the application form is April 19. Interested candidates can submit their application through the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. DSSSB recruitment 2024: Application process begins on March 21 for various posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

DSSSB will conduct One Tier Examinations for the posts of Lab Technician (Group III), Lab Technician ( Group IV), Lab technician, Pharmacist ( Allopathic), Junior Pharmacist, Draftsman Grade-III civil), Store Keeper, Store Supervisor, Auxiliary Nurse Midwife, Assistant Sanitary Inspector, Driver, Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade), Driver (LMV), Staff Car Driver.

DSSSB Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 414 vacancies. The detailed vacancies are available in the notification given below.

DSSSB Recruitment 2024 application fee: Candidates must pay Rs100 as an applictaion fee. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD (Person with Benchmark Disability) & Ex-Serviceman category are exempted from paying Application fees.

DSSSB Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Go to the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Apply online

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required details

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit the applictaion and take the print for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here for more details.