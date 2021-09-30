DU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021: Apply for 251 posts on du.ac.in

Delhi University to recruit candidates for Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for Assistant Professor posts can apply online through the official site of DU on du.ac.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till October 20, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 251 posts in the organization.

The direct recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professors in the University shall be on the basis of merit through all India advertisements and selection by the duly constituted Selection Committees. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification given here.

Selection Process

The applications of the candidates shall be screened on the basis of the academic and other related credentials of the candidates. The criteria for shortlisting of candidates for interview for the post of Assistant Professors in the Departments of the University includes graduation, post graduation, M.Phil, Ph.D, NET with JRF, NET, Research Publications and Teaching/Post Doctoral experience marks.

Detailed Notification here

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹500/- for UR/OBC/EWS category. No application fee will be charged from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category and Women applicants. Payment should be made online only, through credit/debit card/Net Banking.