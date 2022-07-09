DU Faculty Recruitment 2022: 55 vacancies of Assistant Professor on offer

Zakir Hussain Delhi college Evening has invited applications for 55 vacancies of Assistant Professors. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application is two weeks from the publication of advertisement in the employment news. The advertisement was published in the employment news on July 9.

DU Faculty Recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 55 vacancies of Assistant Professors of which 18 vacancies are for the unreserved category, 9 vacancies are for the SC category, 4 vacancies are for the ST category, 13 vacancies are for the OBC category, 2 vacancies are for the PwBD category, and 9 vacancies are for the EWS category .

Direct link to apply here

The application fees for Assistant Professor is ₹500 for UR/ OBC/ EWS category. No application fee will be charged from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category and Women candidates.

DU Faculty Recruitment 2022: How to apply

The application form is available online at colrec.uod.ac.in.

Candidates are advised read the detailed notification here.