DU Recruitment 2021: 1145 non-teaching vacancies on offer, here's direct link
- DU Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the DU Recruitment test 2021 online at recruitment.nta.nic.in on or before March 16, 2021, until 11:50 pm.
DU Recruitment 2021: Delhi University (DU) has invited online applications for the recruitment of various non-teaching posts on its official website.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the DU Recruitment test 2021 online at recruitment.nta.nic.in on or before March 16, 2021, until 11:50 pm. However, the last date to pay the online registration fee is March 17, 2021.
Candidates who will register for the recruitment test will be able to make corrections in their online application forms from March 18 to 20, 2021.
The release date of the admit card and examination will be announced later on the website.
Aspirants belonging to the General/Unreserved category, are required to pay an application fee of ₹1000. For OBC(NCL)/ EWS /Female candidates, the registration fee is ₹800. Candidates from SC/ST/PwD category will pay ₹600 as their application fee.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1145 vacancies, out of which, 236 vacancies are for Junior Assistant, 152 for Laboratory Attendant, 109 for Library Attendant, 80 for Assistant, 77 for Stenographer, 58 for Senior Technical Assistant Department, 53 for Laboratory Assistant, 52 for Engineering Attendant, 51 for Technical Assistant Department, 45 for Senior Assistant, 35 for Junior Work Assistant (Engineering Service), 19 for Technical Assistant Computer, 18 for Health Attendant, 17 for Semi Professional Assistant, 16 for Professional Assistant, 15 for Medical Officer, and various other posts.
For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:
