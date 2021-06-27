DU Recruitment 2021: Apply for non-teaching posts at SPM college

Shyama Prasad Mukherji College, University Of Delhi has invited applications for the various non-teaching posts.

Candidates can check the notification on the official website of Shyma Prasad Mukherji college at http://spm.du.ac.in/

Candidates can send their application form in the prescribed format through speed post/courier/general dak. The application form with admit card duly filled by candidate along with the self-attested copies of all testimonials must reach The Principal, Shyama Prasad Mukherji College (for women), Punjabi Bagh (West), New Delhi-110026 on or before July 16.

The demand draft should be made in favour of Principal, SPM college payable at Delhi with regard to payment of fees as per their respective categories. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 19 vacancies of permanent non-teaching posts.

DU Recruitment 2021 Vacancy details: For each post of Administrative Officer, Senior Personal Assistant, Senior Assistant, and Laboratory Assistant(Computer) there is one vacancy. Tabla Accompanist-3 vacancies; Junior Assistant-4 vacancies; Laboratory Attendant-4 vacancies; Library Attendant-4 .

DU Recruitment 2021 Application fee: Candidates from the General/unreserved category have to pay ₹700 as application fee. Candidates from OBC(NCL)/EWS category and females have to pay ₹500 as application fee. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD category have to pay ₹400 as application fee.

Check the notification below: