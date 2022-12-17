DU recruitment 2022: Apply for 80 Assistant Professors Posts at colrec.uod.ac.in
DU recruitment 2022: SSRC has invited applications for 80 posts of Assistant Professors.
Shri Ram College of Commerce Delhi University has begun the application process for the post of Assistant professor. The last date for the receipt of the application is January 9, 2023, or two weeks from the publication of the advertisement in the employment news. Interested candidates can apply online at colrec.uod.ac.in.
DU recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 80 vacancies of Assistant Professors.
DU recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹500 for unreserved, OBS, and EWS candidates. The application fee is exempted for SC,ST,PwBD, and Women candidates.
Delhi University recruitment 2022: How to apply
Visit the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in
Sign In and fill out the application form
Pay the application fee
Submit the application form
Take a printout for future reference.
For more details candidates can check the detailed notification here
