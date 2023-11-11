DU Recruitment 2023: Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College to recruit 39 Assistant professor Posts

Delhi University's Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College has invited applications for 39 Assistant professor posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 27 or two weeks from the publication of the advertisement in the employment news. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in.

Delhi University Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 39 Assistant Professor vacancies

DU Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 39 vacancies for Assistant Professors.

DU Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹500 for the UR/OBS/EWS category. SC/ST/PwD and women candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

Delhi University recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in

Register and fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria ad other details on the notification here.