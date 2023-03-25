Delhi University's Lady Irwin College has invited applications for 36 Non-Teaching positions. The applictaion process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is April 15. Interested and eligible Candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at dunt.uod.ac.in.

DU Recruitment 2023: Lady Irwin college to recruit 36 Non-Teaching Posts(Amal KS/HT file photo)

Vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 36 vacancies of which one vacancy are each for the post of Librarian, Administrative Officer, Section Officer, Senior Assistant, Assistant, and Technical Assistant. Two vacancies are for the post of Assistant. Four vacancies are for the post of Junior Assistant, 5 vacancies are for the post of Library Attendant and 16 vacancies are for the post of Laboratory Attendant.

Applictaion fee: The applictaion fee is ₹1000 for the Unreserved/OBC/EWS category. For SC/ST category the applictaion fee is ₹500. Women candidates and PWBD category candidates are exempted from payment of fees.

Delhi University recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at dunt.uod.ac.in

Register and fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Take a printout for future reference.

