Home / Education / Employment News / DU recruitment 2023: SGTB to recruit 54 Non-Teaching posts, details here

DU recruitment 2023: SGTB to recruit 54 Non-Teaching posts, details here

employment news
Published on Feb 04, 2023 04:30 PM IST

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, University of Delhi has invited applications for 54 Non-Teaching permeant positions.

DU recruitment 2023: SGTB to recruit 54 Non-Teaching posts
DU recruitment 2023: SGTB to recruit 54 Non-Teaching posts
ByHT Education Desk

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, University of Delhi has invited applications for 54 Non-Teaching permeant positions. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at sgtbkhalsadu.ac.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is February 20.

DU recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 54 Non-Teaching positions.

Vacancy details:

Librarian: 1

Director, Physical Education: 2

Senior Personal Assistant: 1

Sr. Technical Assistant (Computer): 1

Technical Assistant (Museum): 1

Assistant: 2

Laboratory Assistant: 2

Laboratory Attendant: 40

Library Attendant: 4

DU recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 500 for the Unreserved/OBC/EWS category. No application fee shall be charged to SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

Direct link to apply 

DU recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at sgtbkhalsadu.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the “Appointment on Non-Teaching Posts - 2023. See details here and Apply Online here. Last Date: 20-February-2023”

Fill out the application form and pay the application fee

Submit and take the print for future reference.

Notification here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
du recruitment vacancy
du recruitment vacancy
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out