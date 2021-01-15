ECIL Recruitment 2020: Last day to apply for 180 engineering apprenticeship
The online application window for Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) recruitment for the posts of graduate engineer apprentice (GEA) and Technical Diploma Apprentice (TA), will close on January 15. Candidates interested in the apprentice can apply online at www.ecil.co.in.
The period of apprenticeship will be one year at Hyderbad.
There are a total of 180 vacancies out of which 160 are for Graduate Engineer Apprentices and 20 for Diploma Apprentices in the various Engineering Branches.
Key Dates:
Selection list display on ECIL Website - 18 January 2021
Provisional list/ candidates joining Dates - 20 and 21 January 2021
Second list / Panel list display on ECIL web site - 28 January 2021
Second List candidates joining Dates: 29&30 January 2021
Apprenticeship training will start from 04 January 2021
Details of Vacancy:
Graduate Engineer Apprentices (GEA) - 160 Posts
ECE stream - 100
CSE stream - 25
Mechanical stream- 20
EEE stream - 10
Civil - 5
Technician (Diploma) Apprentices (TA) - 20 Posts
ECE stream - 10
CSE stream - 10
Pay scale:
Graduate Engineer Apprentices (GEA) - Rs.9000/-
Technician (Diploma) Apprentices (TA)- Rs.8000/-
Eligibility Criteria for ECIL Apprentice Posts
Educational Qualification:
GEA - Candidates having engineering degree (B.tech/B.E) on or after April 1, 2018.
Diploma Apprentices - Candidates who have passed three years Diploma course in ECE & CSE branches on or after April 1, 2018
Selection Process for ECIL Apprentice Posts
Selection will be done on the basis of the qualifying examination marks merit (i.e BE/B.Tech consolidated marks merit for GEAs and Diploma consolidated marks for Diploma Apprentices)