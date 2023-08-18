EMRS ESSE 2023: Last date to apply today for 6329 TGT, Hostel Warden posts at emrs.tribal.gov.in

Eklavya Model Residential School will close the registration process for EMRS ESSE 2023 on August 18, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for 6329 TGT, Hostel Warden posts can do it through the official site of EMRS at emrs.tribal.gov.in.

EMRS ESSE 2023: Last date to apply today for 6329 TGT, Hostel Warden posts

The educational qualification and age limit can be checked by candidates on the Detailed Notification available here.

EMRS ESSE 2023: How to apply

To apply for the posts, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of EMRS at emrs.tribal.gov.in.

Click on Recruitment link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get the online application link.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

EMRS Staff Selection Exam (ESSE-2023) will be conducted in “OMR Based (Pen-Paper)” mode. Medium of Examination will be both Hindi and English. However, in case of TGTs, Miscellaneous Category Teachers and Hostel Warden, the Language Competency Test in Part-VI will be conducted in Regional Language opted by the candidate. One mark (1) shall be awarded to every correct answer and 0.25 shall be deducted for every incorrect answer. Unanswered questions will not be given any marks.

The application fees is ₹1500/- for TGT and ₹1000/- for Hostel Warden. The application fees should be paid through online mode.

