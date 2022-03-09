Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
employment news

ESIC admit cards for UDC and Stenographer exam 2022 released at esic.nic.in

Published on Mar 09, 2022 08:35 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

ESIC admit cards for UDC and Stenographer exam 2022: Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) 2022 has released admit card for the post of Upper Division Clerk (UDC) and Stenographer. Interested Candidates can check and download their Admit card from the official website of ESIC i.e. esic.nic.in. The Phase- 1 Preliminary examination for recruitment of the post of (UDC) Upper Division Clerk is scheduled to be held on March 19 2022 (Saturday) and the Phase-1 Main examination for recruitment of the post of Stenographer is scheduled to be held on March 20 2022 (Sunday).

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to download call letters for UDC and Stenographer exam&lt;/strong&gt;

Steps to download ESIC Admit card

1. Visit the official website of ESIC i.e. esic.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘click here to download call letters for phase 1 examination for the post of UDC and Stenographer

3. Put your login credentials such as Registration number/Roll number / Password /Date of Birth and submit

4. The Admit card will displayed on your screen

5. Download and make a print out for future reference

Topics
esic admit card.
