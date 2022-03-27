ESIC recruitment 2022: 43 vacancies on offer, check details here

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has invited application for 43 vacancies of Security Officer/ Manager Gr-II/Superintendent. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is April 12. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of ESIC at www.esic.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ESIC recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 43 vacancies of Security Officer/ Manager Gr-II/Superintendent.

ESIC recruitment educational qualification: Candidates must hold a degree from a recognised university (graduates in Commerce, Law, or Management will be given preference). Candidates should have working knowledge of computer including use of office suites and database.

ESIC recruitment age limit: Candidates age should be between 21 to 27 years as on April 12.

ESIC recruitment application fee: The application fee is ₹250 for SC/ST/PWD/ Departmental Candidates, Female Candidates & Ex Servicemen. For all other categories the application fee is ₹500.

ESIC recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the ESIC website at www.esic.nic.in

Click on ‘Recruitments’ on the Homepage Click on link that reads, "APPLY

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ONLINE FOR RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF SSO-2022 IN ESIC "

Fill the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON