ESIC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 275 paramedical posts from Oct 30
ESIC invites applications for 275 paramedical posts. Apply before October 30.
Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has invited applications for 275 paramedical posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is October 30. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.esic.gov.in.
ESIC Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 275 paramedical posts.
ESIC Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹500. For SC/ST/PwBDs/ Departmental Candidates, Female Candidates & Ex-Servicemen the application fee is ₹250.
ESIC Recruitment 2023 selection process:
The candidates who will qualify the Phase – I Written Examination shall be considered for final selection on the basis of their performance in Phase – I Written Examination.
For the post of Medical Record Assistant, the final selection will be made on the basis of the performance of candidates in the Phase – I Written Examination and Typing/Data Entry Test.
Notification here
ESIC Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at www.esic.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab
Fill out the application form
Pay the application fee
Upload all the required documents
Submit the application forms
Take a printout for future reference.