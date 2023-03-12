GAIL registration process for Associate post extended, to begin from March 17
Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of GAIL Gas Limited at gailgas.com from March 17.
GAIL Gas Limited has invited applications for 120 Sr Associate and Jr Associate posts. The application process will begin on March 17. Interested candidates will be able to apply online at gailgas.com. Earlier, the application process was scheduled to begin on March 10; however, due to technical reasons, the submission of the online application will be made available on March 17.
The deadline for the submission of the application form is April 10.
Vacancy Details
Sr. Associate (Technical): 72 posts
Sr. Associate (Fire & Safety): 12 posts
Sr. Associate (Marketing): 6 posts
Sr. Associate (Finance & Accounts): 6 posts
Sr. Associate (Company Secretary): 2 posts
Sr. Associate (Human Resource): 6 posts
Jr. Associate: 16 posts
Applictaion fee: Candidates belonging to the General, EWS & OBC (NCL) categories are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of ₹100. SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.
How to apply
Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of GAIL at gailgas.com (https://gailgas.com/careers/careers-in).