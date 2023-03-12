GAIL registration process for Associate post extended, to begin from March 17

GAIL Gas Limited has invited applications for 120 Sr Associate and Jr Associate posts. The application process will begin on March 17. Interested candidates will be able to apply online at gailgas.com. Earlier, the application process was scheduled to begin on March 10; however, due to technical reasons, the submission of the online application will be made available on March 17.

The deadline for the submission of the application form is April 10.

Vacancy Details

Sr. Associate (Technical): 72 posts

Sr. Associate (Fire & Safety): 12 posts

Sr. Associate (Marketing): 6 posts

Sr. Associate (Finance & Accounts): 6 posts

Sr. Associate (Company Secretary): 2 posts

Sr. Associate (Human Resource): 6 posts

Jr. Associate: 16 posts

Applictaion fee: Candidates belonging to the General, EWS & OBC (NCL) categories are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of ₹100. SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

How to apply

Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of GAIL at gailgas.com (https://gailgas.com/careers/careers-in).

Notification here

