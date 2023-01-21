Government Jobs 2023 LIVE: Latest Updates on employment news, exam results
Government Jobs 2023 Live Updates: UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, RBI and other government organisations releases notifications to hire various posts including MTS, JE, Apprentice and so on. Check latest updates on employment news below.
Government Jobs 2023 Live Updates: Every week in employment news many government jobs notifications are released by various government organisations to fill different positions. Central government, state government, public sector units, public sector banks along with some other organisations release the notifications to hire various posts.
Central government organisations including UPSC, SSC, Indian Railways, Indian Army, Indian Navy, Air Force are among the top jobs aspirants look for. In state government, various PSCs conduct various examinations including Civil Services, teaching jobs, police jobs and so on.
Apart from this, candidates look forward to SBI bank jobs, IBPS jobs, various PSU jobs that are conducted throughout the year. The eligibility criteria to apply for the posts varies from Class 8 pass to graduate or post graduate degree holders. Check latest updates on various jobs, employment news below.
Sat, 21 Jan 2023 11:06 AM
TNPSC Group 3 Admit Card 2022: Released
TNPSC Group 3 Admit Card 2022 has been released. The Combined Civil Services Examination-III (Group-III.A Services) examination will be conducted on January 28, 2023. The admit card can be downloaded by candidates on the official site of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.
Sat, 21 Jan 2023 10:56 AM
Employment News Dated 21-27 January
Cantonment Board, Nasirabad has invited applications from candidates to apply for Safaiwala and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Cantonment Board, Nasirabad at nasirabad.cantt.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 42 posts in the organisation.
Sat, 21 Jan 2023 10:41 AM
Government Jobs 2023: UPSC NDA, NA application correction window activated
Union Public Service Commission has activated the UPSC NDA I and CDS I Exam 2023 edit facility and choice of centre. Candidates who want to make changes in their application form or wants to add centre of their choice can do it through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
Sat, 21 Jan 2023 10:35 AM
AAI JE Jobs 2023: Last date to apply for 596 posts
AAI will close down the registration process for 596 JE posts. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill Executives Through GATE 2020/GATE 2021/GATE 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of AAI at aai.aero.
Sat, 21 Jan 2023 10:28 AM
CDAC Recruitment 2023: Hiring Director, Joint Director posts
CDAC is hiring Director and Joint Director posts. This recruitment drive will fill up 1 post of Director and 1 post of Joint Director in the organisation. More details here
Sat, 21 Jan 2023 10:22 AM
Employment News 2023: Engineering Department, Chandigarh to hire Group A posts
Engineering Department of Chandigarh will hire Executive Engineer and Assistant Landscapping Officer posts. The registration process will get over within 60 days from the date of publication of advetisement in employment news.
Sat, 21 Jan 2023 10:16 AM
Sarkari Naukri 2023: Indian Navy to recruit 70 SSC Executive posts
Indian Navy will recruit 70 SSC Executive posts in the organisation. The registration process begins today and will end on February 5, 2023. Check complete details here
Sat, 21 Jan 2023 10:11 AM
Government Jobs 2023: Employment news for 21-27 January out
Employment news for 21-27 January has been released. The newspaper consists of various job notifications for candidates who have passed Class 10, 12, graduation and post graduation.