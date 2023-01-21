Government Jobs 2023 LIVE: Latest Updates on employment news, exam results

Government Jobs 2023 Live Updates: Every week in employment news many government jobs notifications are released by various government organisations to fill different positions. Central government, state government, public sector units, public sector banks along with some other organisations release the notifications to hire various posts.

Central government organisations including UPSC, SSC, Indian Railways, Indian Army, Indian Navy, Air Force are among the top jobs aspirants look for. In state government, various PSCs conduct various examinations including Civil Services, teaching jobs, police jobs and so on.

Apart from this, candidates look forward to SBI bank jobs, IBPS jobs, various PSU jobs that are conducted throughout the year. The eligibility criteria to apply for the posts varies from Class 8 pass to graduate or post graduate degree holders. Check latest updates on various jobs, employment news below.