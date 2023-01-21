Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Apply for 70 SSC Executive posts, details here

Indian Navy has invited applications from candidates to apply for SSC Executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply online for Short Service Commission (SSC) in Information Technology (Executive Branch) of Indian Navy under Special Naval Orientation Course through the official site of Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The registration process will begin on January 21 and will close on February 5, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 70 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

A candidate must have minimum 60% marks in English in class X or XII and one of the undermentioned educational qualification with minimum 60% overall qualifying marks, in either or a combination of the following:- (a) MSc/ BE/ B Tech/ M Tech (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Engineering / Information Technology/ Software Systems/ Cyber Security/ System Administration & Networking/ Computer Systems & Networking/ Data Analytics/ Artificial Intelligence), OR (b) MCA with BCA/BSc (Computer Science/ Information Technology).

Candidates should be born between July 2, 1998 to January 1, 2004 to apply for the post.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of shortlisting of application on normalised marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree. Marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree will be normalised using formulae mentioned on the website. Merit list would be prepared based on SSB marks. Candidates declared fit in medical examination would be appointed subject to police verification and character verification & availability of vacancies in the entry.

