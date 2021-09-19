Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Govt to train 50,000 youths in 3 years under Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana

New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 03:42 PM IST
The government has launched Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana to empower youth by way of providing entry-level training in industry-relevant skills through Railway training institutes, it said in a press release on Friday. The program was launched by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. 

The training will be provided to 50,000 candidates over a period of three years. Initially, the training will be provided to 1000 candidates.

To begin with, training will be provided in electrician, welder, machinist and fitter trades; training programs in other trades will be added by zonal railways and Production units based on regional demands and needs assessment.

“Training shall be provided free of cost and participants will be selected from applications received online, following a transparent mechanism on the basis of marks in matriculation. Candidates who are 10th passed and between 18-35 years shall be eligible to apply. Participants in the scheme shall however have no claim to seek employment in Railways on the basis of this training,” the official press release reads.

The program curriculum has been developed by Banaras Locomotive Works. Trainees shall be required to undergo a standardized assessment and will be awarded certificate in the allotted trade by the National Rail & Transportation Institute, upon conclusion of their programme. They will also be provided Toolkits relevant to their trade which would help these trainees utilize their learnings and enhance their capacity for self-employment as well as employability in various industries.

75 Railway training institutes spread across the country have been shortlisted to provide training.

 

