GRSE recruitment 2021: Tomorrow is the last date to apply

GRSE recruitment 2021: Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE) will close the application process for various manager posts on July 22. Candidates who have not applied yet can check the notification and apply online through the official website of GRSE at http://www.grse.in/.

GRSE recruitment 2021 vacancy details: General Manager- 2; Deputy General Manager- 1; Additional General Manager-1; Senior Manager- 2; Manager Finance- 1; Deputy Manager Medical- 2.

GRSE 2021recruitment age limit: The maximum age limit for UR applicants is 52 years for General Manager, 50 years for Additional General Manager, 48 years for Deputy General Manager, 45 years for Senior Manager, 42 years for Manager, and 35 years for Deputy Manager.

Here is the direct link to apply for GRSE 2021

GRSE recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of GRSE at http://www.grse.in/

On the home page click on the link which reads, RECRUITMENT OF OFFICERS [OS: 01/2021]

A new page will be displayed on your screen

Click on Apply online

Enter all the required details and submit

Fill the application form and upload all the documents

Keep the hard copy of the same for future use

Note: Candidates must submit the application form along with a self-attested copy of the GRSE copy of the application fee Challan and self-attested copies of testimonials/certificates in support of date of birth, caste, educational & professional qualification, experience, CTC/Pay-scale, Ex-Serviceman, EWS, PH, etc. through the ordinary post to Post Box No. 3076, Lodhi Road, New Delhi – 110003, with a deadline of July 31, 2021. “GRSE Employment Notification No. OS: 01/2021” and 'post applied' should be superscribed on the envelope holding the application and supporting documentation.