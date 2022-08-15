Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
GSI recruitment 2022: 19 Ordinary Grade Driver, Group "C "vacancies on offer

employment news
Published on Aug 15, 2022 03:01 PM IST
GSI has invited applications for Ordinary Grade Driver, Group "C " vacancies in Eastern Region.
GSI recruitment 2022: 19 ordinary Grade Driver, Group "C "vacancies on offer(Shutterstock)
ByHT Education Desk

Geological Survey of India has invited applications for Ordinary Grade Driver, Group "C " vacancies in Eastern Region. Candidates can submit the application form in the prescribed format to the below mentioned address. Candidates can check the detailed on the official website of GSI at www.gsi.gov.in. the deadline for the submission of application form is 45 days from the date of publication in employment news/rozgar news. The advertisement was published in employment news on August 13.

GSI recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 19 vacancies of Ordinary Grade Driver, Group "C ".

GSI recruitment 2022 age limit: Candidates age should not be more than 25 years.

GSI recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates have to submit their application form in the prescribed format to the following address: Additional director General & HOD, Eastern Region, Geological Survey of India, Block DK, sector II, salt lake city, Kolkata 700091.

Candidates are advised to read the notification given here.

