Gujarat Junior Clerk Exam 2022 Live: GPSSB postpones exam due to paper leak

GPSSB Gujarat Junior Clerk Exam 2022 Live Updates: Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board on Sunday announced that Junior Clerk (Administration/Accounts) scheduled for January 29 has been postponed due to paper leak. The exam was to be held from 11 am to 12 pm at various districts of the state.

As per information received from police, a suspect was arrested and was found in possession of a copy of the question paper. In the larger interest of candidates, the exam has been deferred and a new date will be announced shortly, a notice on the GPSSB website, gpssb.gujarat.gov.in, reads.

Further police investigation into the matter is underway, the board has informed.

This exam is a part of a mega recruitment drive in Gujarat, which aims to fill over 1,100 posts. Follow all the latest developments here.