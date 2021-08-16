Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HAL recruitment 2021: Vacancies for Doctors in Medical & Health Unit, Bangalore

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 06:20 PM IST
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has invited applications for Doctors in Medical & Health Unit in Bangalore.  Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website of HAL at https://hal-india.co.in/.

The application process is underway.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 9 vacancies

The application form in the prescribed format should reach on or before September 4 to the following address:

Senior Manager (HR)

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

Medical & Health Unit,

Suranjandas Road, Vimanapura Post

Bangalore – 560 017

Candidates must superscribe the envelope with the name of the post/discipline they are applying for (e.g., "Application for the Post of.........................")

HAL recruitment 2021 vacancy details:

There is 1 vacancy each for the post of Medical Suptd., (Radiology), Medical Suptd., (Radiology), Senior Medical Officer (OB&G), Senior Medical Officer (OB&G) , Senior Medical Officer (Dermatology).

There are 2 vacancies each for the post of Senior Medical Officer (Medicine), Senior Medical Officer (Medicine

HAL recruitment 2021 Age Limit: The candidates applying for the above mentioned post should have the upper age limit of 45 years.

HAL recruitment application fee: The application fee is 500 (any bank charges will be borne by candidates), and it is non-refundable (except in the case of SC/ST/PWD).

The above application fee must be paid using online RTGS. The following are the RTGS payment details: HAL HOSPITAL is the name of the bank account.

Branch Name - HAL Branch, Bangalore Bank Name - State Bank of India

IFSC Code: SBIN0001114 Bank Account No. : 10918220668

Note: Candidates can check the detailed notification below

 

Topics
sarkari naukri hindustan aeronautics ltd vacancy
