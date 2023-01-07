Home / Education / Employment News / HCL Workmen Recruitment 2023: Apply for 54 posts at hindustancopper.com

employment news
Published on Jan 07, 2023 08:58 AM IST

HCL to recruit candidates for Workmen posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of HCL at hindustancopper.com.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Hindustan Copper Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Workmen posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of HCL at hindustancopper.com.

The registration process was started on January 2 and will end on January 31, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 54 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Mining Mate: 21 posts
  • Blaster: 22 posts
  • WED ‘B’: 9 posts
  • WEB ‘C’: 2 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply online can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Qualification must be from Universities or Institutes recognized / accredited by council / bodies like UGC/ AICTE /NCTVT / SCTE&VT set up by Central/State Government (wherever applicable). Only full time Regular courses will be considered. This shall include Matriculation / equivalent as specified under the minimum essential qualifications column.

Application Fees

The application fees is 500/- for General, OBC & EWS Candidates. All other candidates are exempted from payment of fees. For more related details candidates can check the official site of HCL.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
hcl sarkari naukri
