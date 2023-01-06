HPSC MO recruitment 2023: 120 Medical Officer vacancies notified

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has notified vacancies for the recruitment to the post of Medical Officer. The application process will commence on January 12 and the last date for the submission of the application form is February 1.

HPSC MO recruitment 2023 Vacancies: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 120 posts of Medical Officer, Group-A (HCMS-I) in ESI Health Care, Labour Department, Haryana.

HPSC MO recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹1000 as an application fee. Female applicants and candidates from SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM/ EWS categories have to pay ₹250.

HPSC MO recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates should be graduates in Medicine and Surgery from a recognized University. Hindi/Sanskrit up to Matric standard or Higher Education. (Preference shall be given to candidates having MD/I4S degree/PG Diploma recognized by MCI.)

