HSSC Male Constable (GD) Answer Key 2021: Objection window opens today

Haryana Staff Selection Commission will open the objection window for HSSC Male Constable (GD) Answer Key 2021 on November 10, 2021. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it through the official site of HSSC on hssc.gov.in. The answer key was released on November 9, 2021.

The exam was conducted on October 31 to November 2, 2021. The last date to raise objections is till 5 pm on November 12, 2021. As per the notice, the candidates may submit their objection before the last date and candidates are advised to clearly/specify the objection along with name of the Post, Advt. No., Category No., Date of Examination, Set/Series Code, Test Code (Session) and question no. on which the objection is raised otherwise objection will not be considered.

HSSC Male Constable (GD) Answer Key 2021: How to raise objections

Candidates can follow these simple steps to raise objections against the answer key.

Visit the official site of HSSC on hssc.gov.in.

Click on “Inviting Objection for answer key (Advt. No. 04/2020, Cat. No. 01)” button.

Raise objections against the answer key.

Submit your answers and click on submit.

Your objection has been submitted.

The objections shall be considered by the Commission and its decision in this regard shall be final and evaluation of the paper shall accordingly be done.