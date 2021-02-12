HSSC Recruitment 2021: 535 PGT Sanskrit vacancies notified, apply from Feb 16

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released an official notification for the recruitment of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) Sanskrit - H.E.S.-II (Group-B Services) on its official website. The online registration process will begin on February 16, 2021.

After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at hssc.gov.in on or before March 3, 2021, until 11:59 pm. However, the last date for the payment of the registration fee is March 6, 2021.

The commission has tentatively scheduled to conduct the recruitment examination on March 14, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 534 vacancies, out of which, 325 vacancies are for the general category, 119 for SC, 59 for BCA, and 31 for the BCB category.

Educational Qualification:

(i) A candidate should have Hindi/Sanskrit as one of the subject in Matriculation or Higher.

(ii) Certificate of having qualified Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET)/School Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) of the concerned subject.

(iii) Candidates having 50% marks after taking average of any three examinations from 10th/12th /Graduation/Post Graduation.

(iv) M.A. Sanskrit/Acharya with at least 50% marks and B.Ed./Shiksha Shastri/Language Teachers Course (L.T.C.)/ Oriental Training (O.T.) in Sanskrit.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: