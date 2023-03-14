HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023 registration process to end tomorrow at hssc.gov.in
Published on Mar 14, 2023 04:55 PM IST
HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023 registration process to end on March 15
Haryana Staff Selection Commission will end the registration process for HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023 on March 15. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at hssc.gov.in. Candidates can submit the applictaion fee by March 20.
This recruitment drive will fill up 7471 TGT posts of (Group‐C Services). The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 42 years.
HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at hssc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the “2/2023 TGT (ROH & Mewat Cadre)”
A pdf will be displayed on the screen
Click on the apply link available in the notification
Register and proceed with the applictaion
Pay the applictaion fee
Submit the form and take print out for future reference.
