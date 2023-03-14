Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023 registration process to end tomorrow at hssc.gov.in

HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023 registration process to end tomorrow at hssc.gov.in

employment news
Published on Mar 14, 2023 04:55 PM IST

HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023 registration process to end on March 15

HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023 registration process to end tomorrow at hssc.gov.in(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

Haryana Staff Selection Commission will end the registration process for HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023 on March 15. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at hssc.gov.in. Candidates can submit the applictaion fee by March 20.

This recruitment drive will fill up 7471 TGT posts of (Group‐C Services). The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 42 years.

Direct link to apply

HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at hssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “2/2023 TGT (ROH & Mewat Cadre)”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Click on the apply link available in the notification

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit the form and take print out for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
hssc exam hssc.gov.in hssc
