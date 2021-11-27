IAF AFCAT 2021: Registration for 317 posts begins on December 1, details here

Indian Air Force will begin the registration process for IAF AFCAT 2021 from December 1, 2021 onwards. Candidates who want to apply for the Air Force Common Admission Test, AFCAT can apply online through the official site of IAF AFCAT on afcat.cdac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 317 posts in the organisation.

The last date to apply for the post is till December 30, 2021. The courses will commence from January 2023 onwards. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Name of the post Number of vacancies SSC 77 Posts AE 129 Posts Admin 51 Posts Accts 21 Posts Lgs 39 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check educational qualification through the Detailed Notification given below. The age limit of the candidate for flying branch is between 20 to 24 years and for Ground Duty branches is between 20 to 26 years.

Other Details

Online testing will be conducted for AFCAT entry at various centres. Candidates registering for AFCAT will have to pay ₹250/- as examination fee. However, candidates registering for NCC Special entry is not required to pay. The training will commence in the first week of January 2021 for all courses at Air Force Academy Dundigal.

Detailed Notification Available Here