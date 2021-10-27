IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply today for 7858 posts on ibps.in

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IBPS will close down the registration process for Clerk posts. Eligible candidates can apply online for 7858 posts through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. 
Published on Oct 27, 2021 12:26 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will close down registration process for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021 on October 27, 2021. Candidates who have still not applied for Clerk posts through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 7858 posts in the organisation. 

The prelims examination will be conducted in December 2021 and the result will be announced either in December 2021 or January 2022. The main examination will be conducted on January/ February 2022 and provisional allotment will be done in April 2022. Candidates can want to apply for the posts through these simple steps given below. 

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: How to apply 

  • Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.
  • Click on IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details or registration details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.
  • Make the payment of application fees and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is  175/- for candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM category and  850/- for all other candidates. The payment of fees should be made through online mode only. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IBPS. 

