IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply is August 22

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection On August 22 will end the recruitment process for the IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 (CRP PO/MT-XII for Vacancies of 2023-24. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at www.ibps.in.

The preliminary and main online examinations for the next Common Recruitment Process, for selection of Probationary Officer/Management Trainee positions in Participating Banks, are expected to take place in October or November 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 6932 vacancies.

IBPSC PO Recruitment education qualification: Candidates should posses graduate degree in any field from a university approved by the Indian government, or any qualification recognized equivalent by the Central Government.

IBPSC PO age limit: Candidate age should be between the age of 20 years to 30 years.

Here's the direct link to apply

IBPSC PO Recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the apply link

Fill the application form

Submit the application form

Take print out for future reference.

Notification here