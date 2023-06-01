IBPS RRB PO Recruitment 2023: Officer Scale I, II and III registration begins at ibps.in

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has started the registration process for IBPS RRB PO Recruitment 2023 on June 1, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

IBPS RRB PO Recruitment 2023: Officer Scale I, II and III registration begins

As per the official notification, the registration process for Officer Scale I, II and III begins today, June 1 and will end on June 21, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 8612 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process, important dates and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: June 1, 2023

Closing date of application: June 21, 2023

Conduct of Pre-Exam training: July 17 to July 22, 2023

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Office Assistant, Officer Scale I: Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent.

Officer Scale II General Banking Officer, Officer Scale III: Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Preference will be given to the candidates having degree in Banking, Finance, Marketing, Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics and Accountancy.

Officer Scale-II Specialist Officers (Manager): This has different educational qualification for different specializations.

Application Fees

Officer Scale I, II and III and Office Assistant: ₹850/- for all others and ₹175/- for SC/ST/PWBD candidates.

For more related details candidates can check the Detailed Notification given here