IBPS SO Recruitment 2021: Registration begins today for 1828 posts on ibps.in

IBPS to recruit candidates for Specialist Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. 
Published on Nov 03, 2021 09:10 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will start the registration process for IBPS SO Recruitment 2021 on November 3, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for Specialist Officer posts can apply online through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till November 23, 2021. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 1828 Specialist Officer posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Important Dates 

  • Opening date of application November 3, 2021
  • Closing date of application November 23, 2021
  • Online prelims exam December 26, 2021
  • Main examination January 30, 2022

Vacancy Details

Name of the post Number of vacancies 
I.T Officer220 posts
Agricultural Field Officer884 posts 
Rajbhasha Adhikari84 posts 
Law Officer44 posts 
HR/Personnel Officer61 posts 
Marketing Officer535 posts 
Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit in the Detailed Notification available here

Direct link to apply here 

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of preliminary exam followed by main exam and interview. Those candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will have to appear for the main exam and interview. 

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to all other categories will have to pay 850/- as application fees and candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWBD category candidates will have to pay 175/- as application fees. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IBPS. 

