IBPS SO Recruitment 2021: Registration begins today for 1828 posts on ibps.in
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will start the registration process for IBPS SO Recruitment 2021 on November 3, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for Specialist Officer posts can apply online through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till November 23, 2021.
This recruitment drive will fill up 1828 Specialist Officer posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Important Dates
- Opening date of application November 3, 2021
- Closing date of application November 23, 2021
- Online prelims exam December 26, 2021
- Main examination January 30, 2022
Vacancy Details
|Name of the post
|Number of vacancies
|I.T Officer
|220 posts
|Agricultural Field Officer
|884 posts
|Rajbhasha Adhikari
|84 posts
|Law Officer
|44 posts
|HR/Personnel Officer
|61 posts
|Marketing Officer
|535 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit in the Detailed Notification available here.
Selection Process
The selection process comprises of preliminary exam followed by main exam and interview. Those candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will have to appear for the main exam and interview.
Application Fees
Candidates belonging to all other categories will have to pay ₹850/- as application fees and candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWBD category candidates will have to pay ₹175/- as application fees. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IBPS.