ICSI CSEET 2022 registration begins at icsi.edu, check details here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has begun the application process for CSEET, or CS Executive Entrance Test for the January 2022 exams. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of ICSI at www.icsi.edu.The last date of registration is Tuesday, December 15. ICSI CSEET 2022 will be conducted on Saturday, January 8.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates who have passed the ICSI Foundation test, the ICAI and ICMAI final exams, and have a bachelor's or master's degree are excluded from taking CSEET 2022. Such applicants are eligible for direct admission to the CS Executive Program.

Here is the direct link to apply for ICSI CSEET

ICSI CSEET 2022: How To Apply

Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu

On the Home Page click on Online Services

Click on Register for CSEET

Fill in all the required details

Pay the application fee

Preview and Submit the application

Download the application for future reference

Interested candidates can check details here