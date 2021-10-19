Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / ICSI CSEET 2022 registration begins at icsi.edu, check details here
competitive exams

ICSI CSEET 2022 registration begins at icsi.edu, check details here

ICSI CSEET 2022 registration begins at www.icsi.edu, check details here
ICSI CSEET 2022 registration begins at www.icsi.edu, check details here
Updated on Oct 19, 2021 06:59 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has begun the application process for CSEET, or CS Executive Entrance Test for the January 2022 exams. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of ICSI at www.icsi.edu.The last date of registration is Tuesday, December 15. ICSI CSEET 2022 will be conducted on Saturday, January 8.

Candidates who have passed the ICSI Foundation test, the ICAI and ICMAI final exams, and have a bachelor's or master's degree are excluded from taking CSEET 2022. Such applicants are eligible for direct admission to the CS Executive Program.

Here is the direct link to apply for ICSI CSEET

ICSI CSEET 2022: How To Apply

Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu

On the Home Page click on Online Services

Click on Register for CSEET

Fill in all the required details

Pay the application fee

Preview and Submit the application

Download the application for future reference

Interested candidates can check details here 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
icsi icsi cseet
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NEET 2021 result expected soon: Know tie-breaking criteria

UPPSC PCS 2021: Close to 7 lakh candidates to appear for prelims on Oct 24

JEE Advanced 2021: AAT over, result on October 22

Telangana: TSLPRB Assistant Public Prosecutor exam admit card released
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021
CBSE CTET 2021
T20 World Cup 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP