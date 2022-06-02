IDBI Bank Recruitment: 1544 Executive, Assistant Manager vacancies announced

IDBI Bank has notified 1,544 vacancies of Executives (contractual) and Assistant Managers across the country. Eligible candidates can apply for these posts on idbibank.in up to June 17.

For the Executive posts, it will be a direct recruitment process but for the Assistant Manager posts, candidates will have to first take admission to the the 1-year Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) course offered in arrangement with Manipal Global Education Services Private Limited (Manipal), Bengaluru and Nitte Education International Private Limited (Nitte), Greater Noida.

On successful completion of the course candidates can join IDBI bank as Assistant Manager Grade ‘A’. For more details on the course, read the notification.

IDBI bank recruitment: Direct link

IDBI has notified 1,044 executive vacancies and 500 Assistant Manager vacancies.

For Executive posts, the minimum age limit is 20 years and the maximum is 25 years, and for the PGDBF course or AM posts, it is 21 years and 28 years as on April 1.

Read the notification below for more information on these posts: