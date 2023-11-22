IDBI Bank Recruitment 2023: Apply for 2100 Junior Assistant Manager & Executive posts at idbibank.in

IDBI Bank has invited applications for Junior Assistant Manager and Executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IDBI Bank at idbibank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 2100 posts in the organization.

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2023: Apply for 2100 Jr Assistant Manager & Executive posts

The registration process will begin on November 22 and will end on December 6, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. Also read: SBI CBO Recruitment 2023: Registration begins today for 5280 vacancies

Important dates

Opening date of application: November 22, 2023

Closing date of application: December 6, 2023

Online Test for Junior Assistant Manager: December 31, 2023

Online Test for Executive: December 30, 2023

Vacancy Details

Junior Assistant Manager (JAM), Grade ‘O’: 800 posts

Executives - Sales and Operations (ESO): 1300 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Junior Assistant Manager (JAM), Grade ‘O’: Bachelor’s degree with minimum 60% for General and OBC candidates (55% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates) in any discipline from a University recognized/ approved by the Government / Govt. Bodies viz., AICTE, UGC, etc.

Executives - Sales and Operations (ESO): A Graduate from a recognized university in any discipline from a University recognized/ approved by the Government / Govt. Bodies viz., AICTE, UGC, etc.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 to 25 years of age.

Selection Process

Junior Assistant Manager (JAM), Grade ‘O’ - The selection process shall comprise of Online Test(OT), Document Verification (DV), Personal Interview (PI) and Pre Recruitment Medical Test (PRMT).

Executive –Sales and Operations (ESO): The selection process shall comprise of Online Test(OT), Document Verification (DV)and Pre Recruitment Medical Test (PRMT).

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹200/- for SC/ST/PwBD candidates and ₹1000/- for all other candidates. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets by providing information as asked on the screen. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IDBI Bank.

