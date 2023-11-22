SBI CBO Recruitment 2023: Registration begins today for 5280 vacancies

The State Bank of India (SBI) is going to begin the online registration process for Circle Based Officers (SBI CBO 2023) today, November 22. Eligible candidates can apply for the post on the official website of the bank, sbi.co.in/web/careers. The application deadline is December 12. SBI CBO Recruitment 2023: Registration begins today (Mint)

A total of 5,280 vacancies will be filled in this recruitment drive.

Ahmedabad circle: 430

Amaravati: 400

Bengaluru: 380

Bhopal: 450

Bhubaneswar: 250

Chandigarh: 300

Chennai: 125

North Eastern: 250

Hyderabad: 425

Jaipur: 500

Lucknow: 600

Kolkata: 230

Maharashtra: 300

Mumbai Metro: 90

New Delhi: 300

Thiruvananthapuram: 250

The SBI CBO recruitment online examination is scheduled for January, 2024.

Eligibility: Candidates need a graduation degree or its equivalent in any discipline can apply for these vacancies. Those who have Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant qualifications are also eligible.

Age limit: As on October 31, a candidate should not be above 30 years and below 21 years old (candidates must have been born not later than October 31, 2002 and earlier than November 1, 1993. Both days are inclusive). Relaxation in the upper age limit will be given to reserve category candidates.

Application fee: The application fee of SBI CBO 2023 is ₹750 for general category candidates. Those belonging to SC, ST and PwD categories do not have to pay the fee.

The selection process will consist of three stages: An online test (objective and descriptive), screening and interview.

For more details, check the recruitment notification.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON