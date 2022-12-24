Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / IGNOU 2022 registration for BED/PHD/BSC (N) Entrance Test ends tomorrow

IGNOU 2022 registration for BED/PHD/BSC (N) Entrance Test ends tomorrow

employment news
Published on Dec 24, 2022 06:23 PM IST

IGNOU application process for the IGNOU Entrance Exams 2023 for B.Ed, B.Sc Nursing and PHD end tomorrow.

IGNOU 2022 registration for BED/PHD/BSC (N) Entrance Test ends tomorrow
ByHT Education Desk

The application window for the IGNOU Entrance Exams 2023 for the B.Ed, B.Sc. Nursing and Ph.D. programmes concludes on December 25. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online at www.ignou.ac.in.

Earlier, the last date for registration for BED/PHD/BSC (N) Entrance Test was December 20.

Here's the direct link to apply for BED

Here's the direct link to apply for PhD

Here's the direct link to apply for BSC(N)

IGNOU 2022: How to apply for BED/PHD/BSC Nursing

Visit the official website at ignou.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link, “ Application form for BED / PHD / BSC Entrance Test- January 2023”

Click on the link for your examination

Fill in the application form

Upload all documents required

Pay the application fees

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
ignou
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP