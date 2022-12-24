IGNOU 2022 registration for BED/PHD/BSC (N) Entrance Test ends tomorrow
Published on Dec 24, 2022 06:23 PM IST
IGNOU application process for the IGNOU Entrance Exams 2023 for B.Ed, B.Sc Nursing and PHD end tomorrow.
The application window for the IGNOU Entrance Exams 2023 for the B.Ed, B.Sc. Nursing and Ph.D. programmes concludes on December 25. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online at www.ignou.ac.in.
Earlier, the last date for registration for BED/PHD/BSC (N) Entrance Test was December 20.
Here's the direct link to apply for BED
Here's the direct link to apply for PhD
Here's the direct link to apply for BSC(N)
IGNOU 2022: How to apply for BED/PHD/BSC Nursing
Visit the official website at ignou.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the link, “ Application form for BED / PHD / BSC Entrance Test- January 2023”
Click on the link for your examination
Fill in the application form
Upload all documents required
Pay the application fees
