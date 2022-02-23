IIM Bangalore Placements 2022: 513 students get 662 offers

IIM Bangalore witnesses another successful placement session with 662 offers coming for 513 students (of PGP and PGPBA Class of 2020-22) who appeared for Placements.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the institute said that the increase in offers was witnessed across all sectors. "Overall, there has been a 37% increase in the number of offers YoY, driven primarily by Consulting and Product Management roles. Strategy Consulting continued to be the most sought-after role among the students, followed by Product Management and Finance,” the institute said.

“Consulting companies made 248 offers led by Accenture with 51 offers, followed by Boston Consulting Group with 30 offers.”

According to the release, the top recruiters included Kearney (27), Bain & Company (26), McKinsey & Company (22), Ernst & Young (9), PricewaterhouseCoopers (9), Tata Consultancy Services (9), Alvarez & Marsal (7), Arthur D. Little (7), Deloitte (5), Infosys Consulting (5), KPMG (5), Strategy& (5), Auctus Advisors (4), Oliver Wyman (4), IBM Consulting (2), and EY-Parthenon Singapore (2). Other consulting firms extended 19 offers.

Some of the prominent recruiters in the Information Technology and Product Management domain are Microsoft, OYO, Amagi Labs, Oracle, Atlassian and Google.

Candidates got 65 offers in E-commerce space, including from Amazon (37), Paytm (16), Flipkart (6), and Myntra (6).

There were 71 offers overall in the Finance domain. Some of the top recruiters in this domain were Goldman Sachs, Avendus Capital, Citi Bank, Deutsche Bank and Rothschild.

Candidates got 52 offers in General Management positions with RPG Group leading with 10 offers.

Sales and Marketing roles received 40 offers and top recruiters in this domain were HUL, Asian Paints, Samsung and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

Operations roles saw 13 offers and Analytics sector rolled out 32 offers.

“The hiring cautiousness exhibited earlier by recruiters during the pandemic, seems to have transformed into a new wave of optimism, enthusiasm and a growth mindset for organizations across all industries and sectors. This has resulted in all the students of IIMB being placed by end of Day 1 of the placement week,” said Dr Roopa Adyasha, Senior Manager, Career Development Services.

