IIT DANH BAD recruitment 2023: Apply for 71 Assistant Professor and other posts till October 27

Indian Insitute of Technology Dhanbad has invited applications for 71 vacancies of Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor. The application process is ongoing and the deadline for the submission of the application form is October 27. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.iitism.ac.in.

IIT Dhanbad Invites Applications for 71 Faculty Vacancies, Apply by October 27

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

IIT DANHBAD recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 71 vacancies for the posts of Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor.

IIT DANHBAD recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates should have a PhD with first class or equivalent at the preceding degree in the appropriate branch. Candidate should have good CPI/CGPA/Percentage in Ph.D. coursework wherever applicable.

IIT DANHBAD recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.iitism.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the recruitment link

Fill out the applictation form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}