IIT Delhi to recruit 19 Medical Officer & other posts, apply at iitd.ac.in

Published on Nov 12, 2022 04:26 PM IST

IIT Delhi will recruit candidates for Medical Officer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IIT Delhi at iitd.ac.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Delhi has invited applications from candidates to apply for Medical Officer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IIT Delhi at iitd.ac.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 19 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply for the posts is till November 30, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Superintending Engineer: 2 Posts
  • Principal Technical Officer: 7 Posts
  • Chief Security Officer: 1 Post
  • Deputy Registrar: 2 Posts
  • Assistant Registrar: 3 Posts
  • Medical Officer: 2 Posts
  • Assistant Student Counsellor: 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

For Group - ‘A’ posts, Rs.500/- must be paid through the recruitment portal payment gateway. The application is considered as a submitted application only after the payment of fees. The fee once paid will not be refunded or re-adjusted under any circumstances. No fee is required for SC/ST, PwD category & Woman Candidates.

Where to send applications

The applications should be sent to the Recruitment Cell, Room No. 207/C-7, Adjoining to Dy. Director (Ops)’s Office, IIT Delhi, Hauz-Khas, New Delhi – 110016.

