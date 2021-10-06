Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / IIT Kharagpur to recruit for ICMR Medtech Biodesign CLiMB Fellowship Program
employment news

IIT Kharagpur to recruit for ICMR Medtech Biodesign CLiMB Fellowship Program

Published on Oct 06, 2021 04:15 PM IST
IIT Kharagpur to recruit for ICMR Medtech Biodesign CLiMB Fellowship Program (Mint file)
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

IIT Kharagpur has invited applications to recruit six research investigators in its electronics and electrical communication engineering school for ICMR-IIT KGP Medtech Biodesign CLiMB Fellowship Program(IBO). The application forms are available online and the last date for submission of the forms is October 8.

Apply online

“Candidates with minimum Bachelor degree in Engineering / Technology, Medicine (including allied fields such as Dental), Industrial / Engineering Design and MBA, are eligible. Preference would be given to candidates with demonstrated track record of innovation and entrepreneurship. While the fellowship is offered for one year, two out of the six fellows can be given 2nd year extension based on the progress / technology developed,” the IIT Kharagpur has said.

Research Investigators will be treated as Biodesign Fellows under the CLiMB program of ICMR, an initiative of its Medical Device & Diagnostics Mission Secretariat.

Candidates have to deposit 100 along with the application form. Female candidates are exempted from paying the fees.

 

Topics
iit kharagpur recruitment
