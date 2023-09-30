Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Employment News / Income Tax Department Gujarat recruitment 2023: Apply for 59 MTS and other posts

Income Tax Department Gujarat recruitment 2023: Apply for 59 MTS and other posts

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 30, 2023 02:03 PM IST

Income Tax Department Gujarat has announced vacancies for Income tax Inspector, Tax Assistant, and MTS. Application process from October 1 to October 15.

The office of the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Ahmedabad has notified vacancies for the post of Income tax Inspector, Tax Assistant, and Multi-Tasking Staff. The application process will commence on October 1 and the last date for the submission of the application form is October 15. interested candidates can submit their application through the official website at incometaxgujrat.gov.in.

Income Tax Department Gujarat Recruitment 2023: Apply for 59 vacancies of Income tax Inspector, Tax Assistant, and Multi-Tasking Staff(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

Income Tax Department Gujarat Recruitment 2023 vacancies details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 59 vacancies of which 2 vacancies are for the post of Inspector Income tax, 26 vacancies are for the post of Tax Assistant, and 31 vacancies are for the post of Multi Tasking Staff.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Income Tax Department Gujarat Recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 30 years for the post of Income tax Inspector. For the post of Tax Assistant, and Multi-Tasking Staff the candidates should be between the age of 18 to 27 years.

Income Tax Department Gujarat Recruitment 2023 eligibility criteria: The candidates should possess a bachelor's degree from a recognized college for the post of Income Tax. Inspector. For the post of Tax Assistant, the candidates should possess a bachelor's degree from a recognised university or equivalent and candidates should have a data entry speed of 8000 key depression per hour.

For the post of Multi Tasking Staff, the candidate should have passed matriculation or equivalent from the recognised board.

Income Tax Department Gujarat Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Interested candidates have to submit the application from October 1 to October 15 at incometaxgujrat.gov.in.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
application process income tax
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP