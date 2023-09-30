Income Tax Department Gujarat recruitment 2023: Apply for 59 MTS and other posts

The office of the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Ahmedabad has notified vacancies for the post of Income tax Inspector, Tax Assistant, and Multi-Tasking Staff. The application process will commence on October 1 and the last date for the submission of the application form is October 15. interested candidates can submit their application through the official website at incometaxgujrat.gov.in.

Income Tax Department Gujarat Recruitment 2023: Apply for 59 vacancies of Income tax Inspector, Tax Assistant, and Multi-Tasking Staff(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

Income Tax Department Gujarat Recruitment 2023 vacancies details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 59 vacancies of which 2 vacancies are for the post of Inspector Income tax, 26 vacancies are for the post of Tax Assistant, and 31 vacancies are for the post of Multi Tasking Staff.

Income Tax Department Gujarat Recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 30 years for the post of Income tax Inspector. For the post of Tax Assistant, and Multi-Tasking Staff the candidates should be between the age of 18 to 27 years.

Income Tax Department Gujarat Recruitment 2023 eligibility criteria: The candidates should possess a bachelor's degree from a recognized college for the post of Income Tax. Inspector. For the post of Tax Assistant, the candidates should possess a bachelor's degree from a recognised university or equivalent and candidates should have a data entry speed of 8000 key depression per hour.

For the post of Multi Tasking Staff, the candidate should have passed matriculation or equivalent from the recognised board.

Income Tax Department Gujarat Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Interested candidates have to submit the application from October 1 to October 15 at incometaxgujrat.gov.in.