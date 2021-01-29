India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: 1383 vacancies in Telangana and Delhi on offer

The India Post has invited online applications for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevak in Telangana and Delhi postal circle on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at appost.in on or before February 26, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1383 vacancies, out of which, 1150 vacancies are for Telangana postal circle, and 233 for Delhi postal circle.

Educational Qualification:

A candidate should have a Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, the local language, and English conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments. The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to the 10th standard.

Application Fee:

"Applicant of category OC/OBC/EWS Male / trans-man should pay a fee of Rs. 100/- (Rupees one hundred) for each set of five options. Candidate who requires to make the payment has to visit any Head Post Office or other identified Post Offices in India," reads the official notification.

