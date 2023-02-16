India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 Live: Registration ends today, website crashes

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 Live Updates: The official website for India Post GDS recruitment, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, has crashed. The application process for 40,889 Gramik Dak Sevak posts is scheduled to end today, February 16.

Candidates who are yet to apply for this recruitment drive must wait for some time and try submitting their applications later. There is no information if the window will be extended later.

As per dates announced by India Post, the application correction window will open on February 17 and close on February 19, 2023.

Follow this live blog for India Post GDS application link and other important updates.