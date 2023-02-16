India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 Live: Registration ends today, website crashes
The application process for 40,889 Gramik Dak Sevak posts is scheduled to end today, February 16 on indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 Live Updates: The official website for India Post GDS recruitment, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, has crashed. The application process for 40,889 Gramik Dak Sevak posts is scheduled to end today, February 16.
Candidates who are yet to apply for this recruitment drive must wait for some time and try submitting their applications later. There is no information if the window will be extended later.
As per dates announced by India Post, the application correction window will open on February 17 and close on February 19, 2023.
Thu, 16 Feb 2023 01:23 PM
India Post GDS recruitment 2023: Website not opening
The official website to apply for India Post GDS recruitment 2023, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, is not opening.
Thu, 16 Feb 2023 01:22 PM
India Post GDS recruitment 2023: Last date to apply today
Registration for India Post GDS recruitment 2023 will end today, February 16.
Thu, 16 Feb 2023 01:21 PM
How to apply for India Post GDS recruitment 2023
Go to the official website of India Post GDS recruitment at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
Click on the registration link.
Register and proceed to fill the application form.
Login and fill in the application form.
Make the payment of application fees and submit.
Download the confirmation page.