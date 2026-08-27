India Post has announced GDS recruitment 2026 for the July schedule. The registration process will begin on August 31 and will end on September 19, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for Gramin Dak Sevak posts can find the direct link through the official website of India Post at indiapost.gov.in.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Registration for July schedule begins on August 31 at indiapost.gov.in

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The application submission process will begin on September 2 and will end on September 21, 2026. The correction window will open on September 23 and will close on September 24, 2026.

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Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification for engagement of GDS is Secondary School Examination (SSE) pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics and English conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India. The candidates having equivalent qualification from any other board are not eligible to apply for engagement as GDS.

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{{^usCountry}} The applicant should have studied the local language at least up to 10th standard from a recognised Board. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The applicant should have studied the local language at least up to 10th standard from a recognised Board. {{/usCountry}}

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The age limit should be between 18 years to 40 years.

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Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted for engagement on the basis of a system-generated merit list. The Merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained/ conversion of Grades/Points to marks in Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of recognised Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals.

How to Apply

To apply for the posts, candidates can follow the steps given below.

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1. Visit the official website of India Post at indiapost.gov.in.

2. Click on India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee and click on submit.

6. Once done, download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

After selection for the GDS post, the SSE documents of selected candidates may be verified through the API Setu/Digi Locker/Official Website of the Educational Board by the Department, if the same is available online (API Setu/Digi Locker/Official Website). All the candidates who will be shortlisted for engagement are therefore advised to ensure that they have a Digilocker account and the available relevant documents (marksheet/caste certificate/PwBD Certificate etc.) are duly fetched in.

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Detailed Notification Here