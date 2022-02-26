Indian Bank recruitment: Apply for 202 vacancies of security guard

Indian Bank has invited application for 202 posts of Security Guard. The application process is underway and the last date to fill the online application is March 9. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Indian Bank at indianbank.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Indian Bank recruitment eligibility criteria: The candidate must be Ex-Servicemen from Army/Navy/Air force.

The candidate's minimum educational qualification should be 10th Standard (S.S.C./Matriculation) or equivalent from a recognised State Education Board. Candidates with a Bachelor's degree or higher are not eligible to apply. Although, matriculate Ex-servicemen with 15 years of experience are considered as “Graduates”, they are eligible to apply.

Indian Bank recruitment age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 26 years and 29 years for OBCs and 31 years for SCs and STs, as per Government of India category relaxation. Check details on the notification given below.

Indian Bank recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of Indian Bank at ndianbank.in

On the homepage click on carrier tab

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Click on apply link under ‘Recruitment of Security Guards in Subordinate Staff Cadre – 2022’

Register yourself

Fill the application form

Upload all the required documents

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON