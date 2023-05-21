Indian Bank has invited applications from candidates for Specialist posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Indian Bank at indianbank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 18 posts in the organization.

Indian Bank Specialist Recruitment 2023: Apply for 18 posts at indianbank.in

The last date to apply online is till May 29, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Product Manager: 5 posts

Team Lead: 7 posts

Chartered Accountants: 6 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply online can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The final selection will be made on the basis of eligibility, experience, qualification and performance during interaction / interview. The interaction / interview will be conducted by a committee constituted for the purpose.

Where to Apply

The application for the post should be sent to Chief General Manager (CDO & CLO), Indian Bank Corporate Office, HRM Department, Recruitment Section 254-260, Avvai Shanmugam Salai, Royapettah, Chennai, Pin - 600 014, Tamil Nadu.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹1000/-. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Indian Bank.