Indian Coast Guard has invited applications for Assistant Commandant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Indian Coast Guard at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 70 posts in the organization. Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2024: Apply for 70 posts

The registration process begins on February 19 and will end on March 6, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

General Duty (GD): 50 posts

Tech (Engg/ Elect): 20 posts

Eligibility Criteria

General Duty (GD): Should hold a degree of recognised university with minimum 60% aggregate marks.

Technical (Mechanical): Should hold an Engineering degree of recognized university in Naval Architecture or Mechanical or Marine or Automotive or Mechatronics or Industrial and Production or Metallurgy or Design or Aeronautical or Aerospace with minimum 60% aggregate marks.

Technical (Electrical/ Electronics): Should hold an Engineering degree of recognized university in Electrical or Electronics or Telecommunication or Instrumentation or Instrumentation and Control or Electronics and Communication or Power Engineering or Power Electronics with minimum 60% aggregate marks.

The age limit should be between 21 to 25 year of age as on July 1, 2024.

Selection Process

The selection of Assistant Commandants is based on an all India order of merit which is based on the performance of candidates in various stages. All candidates for all branches shall appear in computer based online screening test known as CGCAT. The test comprises of 100 multiple choice questions (MCQ) carrying four marks for each correct answer and one negative mark for each incorrect answer.

Examination Fee

All candidates will have to pay ₹300/- as application fee through online mode by using net banking or by using Visa/Master/Maestro/RuPay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI. Candidates belonging to SC/ST category are exempted from payment of fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Indian Coast Guard.