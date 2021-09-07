IOCL Barauni vacancy: Apply for specialist doctors posts, interview on Sept 11

IOCL Barauni vacancy: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Specialist Doctors.

Interested and eligible candidates can appear on the date of interview with their resume, original of all necessary/relevant documents/certificates related to qualification, experience etc. along with one set of self-attested photocopies of all the above documents.

The engagement is not of permanent nature and shall not confer any right for regular employment.

The interview is scheduled to be held on September 11, 2021 (tentatively) from 10am to 4pm at Barauni Refinery Hospital, Begusarai.

This recruitment drive will fill up vacancies of cardiologist, ophthalmologist, radiologist, internal medicine, endocrinologist, neurologist, critical care medicine, gastroenterologist, anesthesia, pediatrics and dermatologist.

IOCL Barauni vacancy: Educational Qualification

A candidate must have MBBS with post graduate degree with relevant experience in specified field.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notice.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON