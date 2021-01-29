The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production) posts on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at iocrefrecruit.in on or before February 19, 2021.

The written recruitment examination is likely to be conducted in the month of February 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 16 vacancies, out of which, 9 vacancies are for unreserved category, 4 for OBC (NCL), 2 for SC, and 1 for EWS category.

Educational Qualification:

A candidate should have a three years Diploma in Chemical /Refinery & Petrochemical Engg. Or B.Sc. (Maths, Physics, Chemistry or Industrial Chemistry) from a recognized Institute or University with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General, EWS, and OBC candidates and 45% in case of SC/ST candidates against reserved positions.

"After successfully applying/registering on-line applications, the candidate must take a print out of the filled in online application form. The candidates are required to duly sign the print out of on-line application form and send to Dy. General Manager (HR), Barauni Refinery, P.O. Barauni Oil Refinery, Begusarai, Bihar – 851114, along with all supporting documents (as mentioned in the check list attached at Annexure I) & Photograph under self attestation by ordinary post latest by 27-02-2021. Duly signed Printout of online application along with the supporting documents received after 27-02-2021 shall be treated as “Rejected”," reads the official notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notice.

Direct link to apply online.